SPPU extends deadline for winter semester exam application

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Monday announced an extension for the application process of the Winter Semester Examinations for the academic year 2025–26. Students can now submit their examination forms with regular fees till October 10, according to Prabhakar Desai, in-charge director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation. Pune University campus

As per the revised schedule, colleges can complete the inward process of forms till October 11. The final date for payment of examination fees has been set for October 13.

The extension will be applicable to undergraduate and postgraduate courses under the faculties of Science and Technology, Commerce and Management, Interdisciplinary Studies, and Humanities.

In addition, considering the exceptional situation caused by heavy rains, the university has waived the late and extra-late fee charges.