SPPU faces flak from students over fresh advertisement for dean posts

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Saturday cancelled the recruitment process for four posts of faculty deans that were advertised on July 10, 2023, following directions from the higher and technical education department. However, on the same day it issued a fresh advertisement for the same positions, drawing criticism from students. However, on the same day it issued a fresh advertisement for the same positions, drawing criticism from students. (HT)

According to the official communication received by the university, the state government, through its letter dated October 15, 2024, instructed SPPU to cancel the ongoing recruitment process for the posts of deans, director, board of innovation, research, and synergy.

The recruitment process for other posts mentioned in the advertisement remains unaffected unless further notified, said officials.

Jyoti Bhakare, officiating registrar of SPPU, “The application window will remain open from November 13 to December 12.”

Rahul Sasane, president of the University Students’ Struggle Action Committee, said, “The dean posts were first advertised in 2023, but since then, the university has only kept issuing circulars without actually filling the posts. Temporary in-charge appointments were made, allowing arbitrary functioning. Now, cancelling the old advertisement under the pretext of reservation adjustments is part of a conspiracy to dilute the reservation system. Some people are deliberately working to slowly eliminate the reservation. Any attempt to undermine the reservation will not be tolerated.”