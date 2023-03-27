SPPU forms complaint redressal committee to solve student issues

A special 7-member ‘Complaint Redressal Committee’ has been formed by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration to resolve issues involving students, faculty, non-teaching staff and affiliated colleges with SPPU.

An official circular regarding the same has been issued by SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar.

According to the varsity, the State University Act, 2016, includes a provision for the formation of a complaint redressal committee to address issues concerning students, colleges, and faculties.

The committee will be chaired by retired district judge Madhav Godbole, while its members include dean Parag Kalkar, management council member Ravindra Shinganpurkar, senate member Sunil Lokhande, non-teaching staff member Sanjay Kirtane, deputy registrar B D Udhane, and SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar.

“Now that this new committee has been formed, it will be easier for us to resolve issues related to affiliated colleges, non-teaching staff and SPPU students,” Pawar said.