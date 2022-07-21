SPPU kicks-off online exam for 93 courses, admission delay irks wards

The online entrance examination for admission to various graduate, post-graduate and other courses of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges is being held from July 21 to 24 at 22 centres across India, including Maharashtra. A total of 21,670 applications have been received for admissions to these various courses. The exam will have multiple choice questions (MCQs) and will be of 100 marks. With the admission process already delayed, this year, overall admissions to the university and its affiliated colleges are going to be much delayed. Meanwhile, there will be no entrance exam for courses where the number of applications received is less than the admission capacity of the said courses and an email to that effect has been sent to all the students.

Sanjeev Sonawane, pro-vice chancellor, SPPU, said, “We have started the admission process, for which online entrance exams are being held. After a gap of two years, the entrance exam is being held in online mode at various centres and once the exam is over, results will be declared. Though the admission process is a bit delayed, we will try to complete it by the end of August.”

The admission process for a total of 174 courses, including graduate, post-graduate, post-graduate diploma and certificate, is underway. The entrance exam from July 21 to 24 is for admission to 93 out of the 174 courses. A total of 7,850 seats are available in all 174 courses.

“The students have to go to the centres to give the examination, and all the information regarding this has been given to them,” said Sonawane.

On the other hand, students who have applied for various courses are a bit disappointed due to the delay in the process. Meenakshi Tingre, who has applied for a post-graduate course in the science stream, said, “The admission process to various other private universities has already been completed or is in its last stage. If we do not get admission in SPPU, there is a fear of losing one academic year. It should have started much earlier so we had a choice to make amongst universities.”

While Kuldeep Ambekar, a law student and president of the Students Helping Hand organisation, said, “There are thousands of students who cannot afford to take admission in private universities and have to wait for the admission process of university courses to start. If there is such delay despite all other things being in place after the pandemic, it will adversely affect students’ careers.”

