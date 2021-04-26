SPPU plans to conduct exam for final year students in June

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is planning to conduct the final year examination in the month of June and declare the result immediate by the month of august, according to SPPU vice chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.

“All the graduate and post graduate final year students plan to pursue higher studies. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have already delayed examinations for this academic year, so we are trying to at least complete the exams for final year students as early as possible. Along with the exams, the result will also be declared immediately, may by in the months from June to August this process will be done. Once the exam for final year students is completed, we can focus on other semester students as well,” said Prof Nitin Karmalkar, SPPU vice chancellor.

Once the ongoing first-semester exams are over, it is expected that the registration process for final year examination will begin by May 10, 2021.

Students will be able to fill up the online forms until May-end and by June 15 the actual examination will start, by July-end exams will get over and by August 15 all subjects’ results will be declared.

“Once we open up the online registration forms for final year students’ exams, students need to fill it up fast so that it will be easier for us to conduct the exams. There are around 6 lakh students for final year, and we will be trying to take the exams by June only,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.

Vasudha Mujumdar, a final year science student said, “Our entire career is dependent on the final year exams and the marks we get. If the exams are held in time, then it would be good for us, we can choose our further career options and take admissions accordingly.”