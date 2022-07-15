SPPU ranked 12th in country in NIRF rankings for 2022
With union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan releasing the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2022 on Friday, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has slipped from 11th to 12th position this year. The SPPU has a total 59.48 marks this year as compared to 58.34 last year. While College of Engineering Pune (CoEP), too, has slipped from 52nd rank in 2021 to 72nd rank this year.
The NIRF rankings are announced every year by the ministry of education of the central government wherein higher educational institutions offering different disciplines are evaluated on the basis of various criteria.
Dr Karbhari Kale, vice-chancellor, SPPU, said that even though the SPPU is at 12th position in overall rankings, the varsity’s second position at the public university level and first position in the state is the same as before. “As Covid-19 cases have reduced, the number of the SPPU’s out-of-state and foreign students and the student-teacher ratio has shifted, resulting in a difference in cumulative grading. But I hope we can go even further and do better in future,” said Kale.
Dr Sanjeev Sonawane, pro vice-chancellor, SPPU, said that despite the ranking, their first position in the state as a public university is fixed. “However, the number of foreign students is less as we have some limitations as a state university. Jadavpur University of Calcutta ranks first in terms of public universities in the country. But there are 1,200 teachers while we have only 368 approved teachers and 50% vacancies. Therefore, if we want to maintain our position in future, the cooperation of the state government is necessary,” said Sonawane.
SP ally OP Rajbhar’s party to support NDA presidential pick Murmu
Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party on Friday announced support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Rajbhar announced the decision at a press conference in Lucknow. The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. Rajbhar said his party decided to support Murmu after appeals by Union home minister Amit Shah, Droupadi Murmu herself and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
FIR lodged after video of namaz at Lucknow mall goes viral
LUCKNOW A controversy erupted in Lucknow after some people allegedly offered namaz on the premises of the newly-opened LuLu mall in Lucknow, forcing its management to lodge an FIR against the unidentified people on Thursday night, at Sushant Golf City police station, for obstructing visitors. The mall was inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and was opened for visitors on Monday.
Dhobi Ghat-Pul Gate road stretch riddled with potholes
The one-kilometre road stretch from Dhobi Ghat till Pul Gate via Golibar Maidan in Pune Cantonment area is riddled with potholes with no repair in sight. According to commuters, the potholes had developed much before and alleged that the board administration had not bothered to carry out the repairs in the larger interests of commuters and area residents.
Rainfall activity slows down in Pune city
Pune reported less than 5 mm rainfall in various parts of the city on Friday giving respite to residents from incessant rains. Shivajinagar reported rainfall at 4.3 mm, Pashan and Lohegaon reported 4.8 mm and Magarpatta 4.5 mm on Friday. Only Chinchwad and Lavale reported more than 5 mm rainfall during the day on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department, Chinchwad reported 11 mm rainfall and Lavale 7.5 mm.
NIRF overall rankings: 8 U.P. institutes among top 100 in India
Eight higher educational institutes from Uttar Pradesh made it to the list of top 100 Indian institutes in the overall category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the ministry of education on Friday. As per the rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur retained its 5th rank, Banaras Hindu University 11th, Aligarh Muslim University 19th, IIT-BHU 29th while Amity University (a private university) in Gautam Buddh Nagar got 42nd rank.
