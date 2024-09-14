SPPU releases new advertisement for professor posts

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday released new advertisement for recruitment of 111 professors in various departments as per the quota requirement. Applications will be accepted from September 14 to October 6. SPPU on Friday released new advertisement for recruitment of 111 professors. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The earlier advertisement released by the varsity had received over 5,000 applications till February 2024 before it was cancelled for non-inclusion of reservation criteria.

“The revised advertisement was released today on the university website. The change is newly added ten per cent under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) category,” said Jyoti Bhakre, incharge registrar, SPPU.