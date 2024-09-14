Menu Explore
SPPU releases new advertisement for professor posts

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 14, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Pune's SPPU announced recruitment for 111 professors, accepting applications from Sept 14 to Oct 6, now including a 10% SEBC reservation.

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday released new advertisement for recruitment of 111 professors in various departments as per the quota requirement. Applications will be accepted from September 14 to October 6.

SPPU on Friday released new advertisement for recruitment of 111 professors. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
SPPU on Friday released new advertisement for recruitment of 111 professors. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The earlier advertisement released by the varsity had received over 5,000 applications till February 2024 before it was cancelled for non-inclusion of reservation criteria.

“The revised advertisement was released today on the university website. The change is newly added ten per cent under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) category,” said Jyoti Bhakre, incharge registrar, SPPU.

