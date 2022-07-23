SPPU resumes free bus service for students on campus
With students returning to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) after Covid-19 pandemic has abated in the city, the university administration has started providing free bus service on its premises. This will avoid inconvenience to the students.
According to the committee appointed under the chairmanship of Rajesh Pandey, a member of the management council, regarding the introduction of compressed natural gas (CNG) bus service in the university, this bus service was started in 2019. For this, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) provided two buses to the university under corporate social responsibility. Initially, the plan was to charge three months free and thereafter a nominal fee. This bus service was also started but Covid-19 forced the university to stop the service.
This bus serves from the main gate of the university to all the main places in the university.
“We have started this bus service to reduce the pollution in the university and to reduce the unnecessary traffic. All students should take maximum advantage of this bus service. More buses will be introduced to the university if required,” said Pandey.
-
Special students from Pune fare well in CBSE Class 10 results
Special students from Pune region fared well with a 98.48 per cent pass percentage in the Class 10 exam of the Central Board of Secondary Education. Three students from city-based schools overcame the challenges of the pandemic and scored well. Shrihari, son of Col (Dr) G Shridhar, neonatologist, Armed Forces Medical College, Pune and Public Health Foundation of India, epidemiologist and research scientist (public health), Dr Krithiga Shridhar, has overcome many challenges.
-
National recognition for 2 Bengaluru Railway Protection Force personnel: Report
Lauding their bravery and commitment, the Ministry of Railways announced national awards for two Railway Protection Force personnel from Bengaluru on Thursday. Zina Pinto and Akhilesh Tiwari who work at South Western Railways bagged these awards and prize money. Zina Pinto is a woman constable of Bengaluru division received Mahila Ewam Bal Suraksha Padak for rescuing more than 35 children from traffickers, reported The Times of India.
-
Houses damaged, elderly woman injured as water tank bursts in Thane
An elderly woman was injured and six houses were destroyed while 15 others were damaged after an overhead water tank burst in a hillock in Wagale Estate, Thane, on Saturday morning. The water storage capacity of the tank, which had been installed in an open space by the Thane Municipal Corporation in 2009, was 75,000 litres. The incident occurred in Wagale Estate that falls under the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency represented by CM Eknath Shinde.
-
‘She has 10 flats’: Dilip Ghosh says another person under ED scanner in SSC scam
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday claimed that another person, Monalisa Das, is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the school jobs scam in West Bengal. Ghosh made the claim even as West Bengal industry and commerce minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED earlier in the day in connection with its investigation into the alleged school jobs scam.
-
DU’s pandemic volunteers continue to serve the society
Many among those who came to the aid of the society were students of Delhi University, and their streak of optimism and selflessness that began almost two years back, continues to drive them even now. Donating their time to serve those in need, some pandemic volunteers have turned their efforts into a social movement of sorts, as they realise the need to contribute for the cause of helping humankind.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics