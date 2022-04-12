SPPU schedules papers for students who missed semester exams

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) examination department has decided to hold semester exams for students who missed it. Students can apply for the exams between April 8 and April 18 and colleges should inward these forms from April 19 to April 20.

“We are going to declare schedule of these exams soon,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.

As per SPPU examination department, around 6.15 lakh students from various streams are appearing for second-semester examination from more than 350 affiliated colleges from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. With 284 courses in post-graduate and undergraduate, there are 6,862 subjects. While for 1,600 subjects there are two mediums of appearing for the exams — English and Marathi.

Second semester exams would be multiple-choice questions (MCQ) with 50 marks and total 60 questions. The timing given is of one hour and for Divyang students it would be 20 minutes extra.

Kedar Khatri, a student, said, “I was unable to appear for the exams for this semester and it is a great relief that SPPU has given us another chance.”

