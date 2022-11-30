SPPU senate elections: Counting of votes for principal seats conclude

The counting of votes for the college principal’s category in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) senate elections concluded on Tuesday. On Sunday, November 27, the voting was held at three voting centres across Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar district. The turnout was 95%.

As per the information given by SPPU administration, there are ten posts under the principal senate members category, of which five members under the reserved category won unopposed. The elections were held for five seats in the open category in which there were nine contestants.

Prof Rajendra Zunjarrao, Prof Nitin Ghorpade, Prof Rajendra Bhamare, Prof Pradeep Dighe and Prof Sampat Kale won in the open category.

The candidates that won elections unopposed were - Prof Devidas Waydande in Schedule Cast category, Prof Gajanan Kharate in Nodal tribe category, Prof Vaibhav Dixit in other backward class category and Prof Kranti Deshmukh in women reserved category.