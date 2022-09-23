SPPU signs 5 MoUs with American universities

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has signed five Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with American universities as part of the New Education Policy’s (NEP) push to develop ‘internationalization’ programmes, senior university officials said.

SPPU vice-chancellor Professor Karbhari Kale led a team of officials on a week-long tour of American universities last week.

Several of the university officials they met were interested in studying Indian culture, arts, music and Yoga-related courses, he said.

The SPPU has signed three MoUs with City University New York (CUNY), and one each with Dresel University and University of California, LA (UCLA).

“It was an important tour for us, as prominent universities have now got connected with SPPU. Through these MoUs, we will be able to conduct student and faculty exchange programmes, dual degree programmes, conferences and seminars as well as research on various subjects. We will also be able to introduce credit courses, and other kinds of collaboration which will be of great benefit to our students,” Prof Kale said.

SPPU and Drexel University will jointly launch a Master’s programme in Biomedical Engineering at SPPU, which will be addressed as the RUSA 2.0 SPPU project, he said.

“The Masters programme will not only help students in higher education but will also help both institutes in the strengthening infrastructure at both ends,” he added.

“In all the universities we visited, the one common thing we noticed was their willingness to study Indian culture, tradition, art, music, Yoga, and Ayurveda. As there are no faculties to teach these things there, through this collaboration our faculties from the field of arts, music, yoga and even Ayurveda will be able to teach foreign students. The UCLA specifically raised this demand about collaborating with us to teach Indian culture, arts, music and dance programmes at their university,” Prof Kale said.

Prof Aditya Abhyankar, head of the department of Technology SPPU, Prof Ujwala Chakradevo, vice chancellor of SNDT Women’s University Mumbai and Prof Ashish Paturkar, vice chancellor of Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Science University Nagpur, were also part of the week-long tour.

SPPU already has an MoU with Melbourne University, Australia.