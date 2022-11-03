Home / Cities / Pune News / SPPU signs statement of shared interest with City University of New York

SPPU signs statement of shared interest with City University of New York

Published on Nov 03, 2022 11:50 PM IST

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) and City University of New York (CUNY) signed a “statement of shared interest (SSI)” on Thursday, taking a step towards implementation of the new educational policy

The varsity officials also visited many educational institutions in America to establish educational and cultural relations between the two countries and five MoUs were signed with different foreign organisations, a SPPU spokesperson said. (HT FILE PHOTO)
By Prachi Bari

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) and City University of New York (CUNY) signed a “statement of shared interest (SSI)” on Thursday, taking a step towards implementation of the new educational policy.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, has also sign the SSI with BMCC, which aims to connect colleges affiliated with SPPU in order to provide quality education of global standard and an opportunity to learn in a hybrid mode to students.

The SSI was signed by Karbhari Kale, SPPU Vice-Chancellor; Sanjiv Sonwane, SPPU Pro Vice-Chancellor; Sanjiv Sonwane, SPPU registrar; Prafull Pawar, registrar, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University; Bhagvan Jogi, president, BMCC; Anthony Munroe, vice-president, BMCC and representatives of 30 autonomous colleges.

“It may be possible to include new courses in agreement with CUNY, undertake joint research projects, exchange professors and students, hold workshops, seminars in the future,” said Kale.

SPPU has started implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. The varsity officials also visited many educational institutions in America to establish educational and cultural relations between the two countries and five MoUs were signed with different foreign organisations, a SPPU spokesperson said.

