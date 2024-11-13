SPPU starts cybersecurity courses  

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Department of Technology and Transcendental Technologies have started admission for various cybersecurity courses at the university. These courses are designed to provide intensive training to students, professionals and law enforcement personnel. These hybrid-format courses cover key topics such as offensive and defensive security, cyber intelligence and investigation, cyber forensics and incident response, dark web, cloud security, network security and cryptography. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

As per the information given by the SPPU administration, the Cybersecurity Specialist (CSS) course of 2 months duration of 18 credits, the Mastering Information Security (MIS) course of 6 months duration and 20 credits and the Cybercrime Investigator (CCI) courses of 6 months duration and 28 credits.

These hybrid-format courses cover key topics such as offensive and defensive security, cyber intelligence and investigation, cyber forensics and incident response, dark web, cloud security, network security and cryptography. SPPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Suresh Gosavi said, “The cybersecurity course launched by SPPU, Department of Technology is a unique and first-of-its-kind initiative which imparts in-depth practical approach and knowledge taught by industry experts and professionals working in the field of cybersecurity.”