News / Cities / Pune News / SPPU students to get 2 chances to appear for exam, clear semester

SPPU students to get 2 chances to appear for exam, clear semester

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Nov 02, 2023 08:37 PM IST

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is giving students who couldn't complete the semester a last chance to appear for two additional exams, benefiting pre-final and final year students.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to give students who could not complete semester a last chance to appear for two additional exams. The move will help many students of Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts.

Many students of colleges affiliated to SPPU were facing the possibility of losing an academic year as they could not complete semester. The varsity’s step will benefit pre-final and final year students. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Many students of colleges affiliated to SPPU were facing the possibility of losing an academic year as they could not complete semester. The varsity’s step will benefit pre-final and final year students. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Many students of colleges affiliated to SPPU were facing the possibility of losing an academic year as they could not complete semester. The varsity’s step will benefit pre-final and final year students.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As per the information given by SPPU, around 30 to 32 students who could not appear in the exam can benefit from the decision of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for N+2 (students who are unable to clear the programme within the normal or minimum number of exams may be allowed two more attempts).

Following requests from students who feared of losing an academic year, SPPU deputy registrar Munjaji Rasve released a letter to provide two exam opportunities for pre-final and final year students.

“Students of the university should not suffer academic loss. Hence, the varsity has taken the step. So, students who failed the examination should take advantage of these last two opportunities,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU director of examination and evaluation board.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out