SPPU students to get 2 chances to appear for exam, clear semester

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to give students who could not complete semester a last chance to appear for two additional exams. The move will help many students of Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. Many students of colleges affiliated to SPPU were facing the possibility of losing an academic year as they could not complete semester. The varsity's step will benefit pre-final and final year students.

As per the information given by SPPU, around 30 to 32 students who could not appear in the exam can benefit from the decision of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for N+2 (students who are unable to clear the programme within the normal or minimum number of exams may be allowed two more attempts).

Following requests from students who feared of losing an academic year, SPPU deputy registrar Munjaji Rasve released a letter to provide two exam opportunities for pre-final and final year students.

“Students of the university should not suffer academic loss. Hence, the varsity has taken the step. So, students who failed the examination should take advantage of these last two opportunities,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU director of examination and evaluation board.

