SPPU summer exams to begin from March 25

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has recently announced the summer semester exam schedule. Accordingly, the summer semester exams for diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses will begin on March 25. The detailed exam schedule is being released in phases and accordingly, the varsity has instructed its affiliated colleges to make the necessary arrangements. The timetable for various exams is available on the university’s official website, and the schedule for the remaining courses will be announced soon, the university stated. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“Students must reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time. The centralised assessment process (CAP) will commence on the third day after the examination begins, and a flying squad has been appointed to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations,” said Prof Prabhakar Desai, director of the examination and evaluation board.

