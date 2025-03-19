Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SPPU summer exams to begin from March 25

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 19, 2025 06:38 AM IST

The detailed exam schedule is being released in phases and accordingly, the varsity has instructed its affiliated colleges to make the necessary arrangements

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has recently announced the summer semester exam schedule. Accordingly, the summer semester exams for diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses will begin on March 25. The detailed exam schedule is being released in phases and accordingly, the varsity has instructed its affiliated colleges to make the necessary arrangements.

The timetable for various exams is available on the university’s official website, and the schedule for the remaining courses will be announced soon, the university stated. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The timetable for various exams is available on the university’s official website, and the schedule for the remaining courses will be announced soon, the university stated. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“Students must reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time. The centralised assessment process (CAP) will commence on the third day after the examination begins, and a flying squad has been appointed to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations,” said Prof Prabhakar Desai, director of the examination and evaluation board.

The timetable for various exams is available on the university’s official website, and the schedule for the remaining courses will be announced soon, the university stated.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On