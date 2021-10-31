Home / Cities / Pune News / SPPU to conduct offline examinations from next semester onwards
pune news

SPPU to conduct offline examinations from next semester onwards

On December 15, an important meeting of the SPPU’s examination department will happen at which the detailed planning of the offline exams will be decided
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will conduct examinations “offline” for its next semester. This will be the first offline exams of the SPPU since pandemic started. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will conduct examinations “offline” for its next semester. This will be the first offline exams of the SPPU since pandemic started. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 09:43 PM IST
Copy Link
By Dheeraj Bengrut

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will conduct examinations “offline” for its next semester. This will be the first offline exams of the SPPU since pandemic started. Primary preparations have gun with a detailed plan to be drawn up for the offline exams. On December 15, an important meeting of the SPPU’s examination department will happen at which the detailed planning of the offline exams will be decided.

The SPPU’s next semester commences from January 2022.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all examinations held by the university have been online. Now as the state government has allowed college and university campuses to reopen for fully vaccinated students, exams will also have to given offline.

“At a recent meeting held by the university about conducting offline exams for the next semester was discussed. It was unanimously decided to conduct it in offline mod. Detailed planning will start after the Diwali vacations,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.

“Our next meeting will be held on December 15, where we will be taking a Covid review in the state and also of students in colleges. Accordingly, a further decision about how to conduct the exam will be taken. It will include for how many hours – one or two, oral examination or by multiple-choice questions (MCQs),” Kakade added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out