SPPU to direct its colleges to conduct a safety audit of trees & campus infra

Taking serious note of the tree-falling incident at the SP college campus yesterday in which one person died, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges have flagged the issue of students’ safety inside college campuses, with the SPPU instructing all its colleges to review their disaster management systems and also carry out a safety audit of all dangerous trees and buildings within their campuses.

Inside the SPPU campus itself and also the campuses of most of its affiliated colleges, there are several old- trees, buildings and other infrastructure maintained by the college administration. While at the SP college campus, it was an Australian Babul tree which collapsed due to a termite attack. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated a detailed enquiry into how and why the tree fell. The tree was near the boys’ hostel and hundreds of students would walk along this path daily. Hence, most students inside the college campus are now afraid to walk along this route since the accident.

“For such natural incidents or accidents taking place suddenly within the college campus, it is necessary for the college administration to regularly check their old buildings and other structures and trees. The safety of students is always a top priority for all of us. Colleges should follow the guidelines issued by the fire department and state disaster management teams; even we give regular instructions about precautions to be taken during an emergency situation,” said SPPU vice-chancellor professor Karbhari Kale.

“Apart from that, we will issue a circular soon instructing all our affiliated colleges to carry out an audit and check the old trees and buildings within their campus for safety reasons,” he said.

Speaking of students’ safety inside college campuses, Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, said, “It is necessary for all colleges to maintain and preserve their old trees and other infrastructure. At the same time, if these have become old and dangerous, they should be removed with the necessary help.”