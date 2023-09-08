SPPU to fill 111 vacant professor posts

Pune

The influx of new professors will help improve the varsity’s declining ranking. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Maharashtra state government has approved the filling of 111 vacant professor posts at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), and the process will commence by the end of September.

Confirming the development, SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar said the process is underway and the recruitment department will survey applicable reservations of vacant posts.

“We are trying to start the recruitment process by the end of September or earlier. For almost two years, many departments were functioning with a severe staff shortage, however, posts were filled on a contract basis. Now, with the appointment of professors on a permanent basis, the education process will be streamlined,” Pawar said.

The influx of new professors will help improve the varsity’s declining ranking.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from SPPU, Gondwana University, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, and other universities have also advertised vacancies and the process of some of them has reached the final stage.