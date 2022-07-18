SPPU to start independent admission cell for Class 12 CBSE students

In a bid to help Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 students get admission to various graduate and post-graduate courses in the university campus, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to start an independent ‘admission cell’ for them to take the desired admissions. The SPPU has also instructed its affiliated colleges to admit these students to various courses, and said that it will grant them permission to increase the number of seats in order to accommodate these students if necessary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Professor Sanjeev Sonawane, pro-vice chancellor of SPPU, said, “It was noticed that many students from boards other than the state board face a lot of difficulty and stay out of the admission process of various courses in the university campus. Hence, a cell has been started at the university to help and guide these students with respect to admissions after Class 12 of the CBSE. There is a large number of students in the city area where CBSE board students take admission not only in the SPPU but also in its affiliated colleges. So if necessary, we will give permission to increase the number of seats to accommodate these students.”

“The university has the rights to grant a 10% increase in available seats in the affiliated colleges and whenever needed, this extension will be given. Despite filling up the extra 10% quota, if CBSE students stay out of the admission process, the concerned college can apply to the university regarding this issue,” said Sonawane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, admissions to various graduate and post-graduate courses are underway in the country and the UGC has instructed that the admission process be kept open till CBSE Class 12 results are declared. The CBSE Class 12 results have not yet been declared and so, the SPPU has taken this decision to help them out.

While students are happy with the decision, Manasi Taneja, a CBSE Class 12 student said, “I want to take admission to the bachelor of computer applications course, that too in a reputed college in Pune. Once the results are declared, we will start applying for admissions. If we face any issues in doing so, this cell will certainly help students and guide them with their admissions.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}