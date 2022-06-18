SSC results 2022: Pune division students score well in English

PUNE Girls outperformed boys in the annual Class 10 exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the results of which were declared on Friday.

In Pune division, which includes Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur districts 96.96% students cleared the exam, which was marginally better to the results in 2020, wherein 95.37% students cleared the exam.

Students in Pune division have improved their score in English this year, Pune division reported pass percentage for 97.19 % this year whereas in 2020, pass percentage for English for the division was 96.35 % However, students from Pune division have not scored well in crucial subjects like social science, arithmetic and science and technology as seen in the numbers furnished by the board.

Last year (2020-21), the exams had been cancelled due to the rise in coronavirus cases and the results were prepared based on the marks obtained in Class 9 exam and as per internal assessments of Class 10. Hence, the results cannot be compared with 2021, said officials.

Students from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) scored better than Pune city students according to board officials. PCMC has a pass percentage of 97.73% however, Pune city west scored 96.24% and Pune city east scored 96.12 %.

Sharad Gosavi, Chairman MSBSHSE said, “Pass percentage for Pune district this year was 96.77%. For Ahmednagar district it was 96.58% and Solapur district was 97.74% this year. Students have performed to the best of their ability. There were many challenges to conduct offline exams but students performed well this year.”

Girls in Pune district only marginally did better than the boys with a 98.12 % for girls and 96.1% for the boys.

In Ahmednagar district, girls recorded a 97.82 % and boys had a 95.64 %. In Solapur district, girls were at 98.51% as against the boys at 97.14%.

State board officials noted that a total of 1,575,806 students appeared for the Class 10 board exams. Of this, 266,400 appeared from Pune division and 258,312 students passed in the division.

Pass percentage among repeater students in Pune division was 80.18%.