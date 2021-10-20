Staff of international airline booked for robbing items belonging to Pune passenger

The Yerawada Police have booked unidentified staffers of an international airline for robbing clothes, perfumes, gift articles, chocolates and toys worth Rs1.40 lakh from two bags belonging to a woman passenger from Pune, who flew to San Francisco from Mumbai.

The theft is alleged to have happened between September 16 and October 3, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was lodged on Tuesday by Gauri Girish Shingote, a 45-year-old a resident of Tridalnagar in Yerawada.

According to police, the passenger landed in Mumbai and came home to Pune. The two bags were brought to her home from Mumbai by airline staffers later. Upon delivery, they took her signature on the acknowledgement receipt and left.

The passenger opened the bags and found the articles missing and immediately informed the police and lodged an FIR, police said.

“When she opened the bags, the complainant found all the mentioned articles stolen and lodged a complaint with us. The employee of airline had come to her residence to deliver the bag,” said inspector Yunus Shaikh.

The police have invoked IPC 406 ( criminal breach of trust ) against the accused.

“A copy of the FIR has been given to the complainant which she has submitted to the airline company for claim purposes. There is a policy wherein the company compensates those who report loss or theft of their personal baggage. The airline authorities have asked for an English translation of the FIR copy,” said Shaikh.