Stall owner found murdered

A paan (betel) stall vendor was found murdered near Shitkalwasti in Manch area of Pune district, said officials on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased identified as Ganesh Ravindra Sonawane, 28, of Shitkalwasti was found with multiple stab wounds inside a jeep near his stall located close to the Mahatma Gandhi School.

According to police sources, Sonawane, who runs “Baba Kedarnath Pan Stall”, lost one of his legs in an accident four to five years ago and used a walker.

Locals alerted the police on Tuesday morning after finding his body drenched in blood lying in the front seat of the vehicle. Police have filed a case of murder.