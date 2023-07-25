Home / Cities / Pune News / State ACB initiates inquiry against corrupt education officers

State ACB initiates inquiry against corrupt education officers

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jul 25, 2023 12:15 AM IST

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra is conducting an inquiry into allegations of corruption against education officers and teachers. A report will be submitted to the state government once the investigation is complete. The corruption allegations include issues such as teachers' leave, medical leave, and transfers.

After state education commissioner Suraj Mandhare last month wrote to all SPs and ACPs in Maharashtra directing inquiry against corrupt education officers and teachers, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has now initiated inquiry against every individual facing such allegations. The ACB will soon submit a report in this regard to the state government, said officials on Monday.

In June, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) education officer Sunita Dhangar was arrested by the Nashik anti-corruption department for accepting a bribe of 50,000. Earlier (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In June, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) education officer Sunita Dhangar was arrested by the Nashik anti-corruption department for accepting a bribe of 50,000. Earlier, the malfeasance of Solapur education officer Kiran Lohar was brought to light. Amidst shocking revelations, Mandhare last month alleged massive corruption in the state education department and demanded investigation against 36 to 40 education officers in the state. He wrote to the state ACB, demanding investigation against the said persons across the Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur districts.

“ACB superintendent of police (SP) Amol Tambe said, “We have received the letter from the state education department regarding the corrupt officials and currently, an open inquiry against them is being conducted by our department. Once the inquiry is complete, we will submit the report to the state government. As it is an open investigation, we cannot reveal any further details.”

According to Mandhare, he has noticed corruption in the education department with respect to teachers’ leave, medical leave, sanctioning, taking bills, and approval of sets, and also for other transfers.

