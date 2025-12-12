State approves 1,209cr sewage projects for 27 villages under PMRDA

Pune: The state government has approved a revised plan of sewage treatment projects, worth ₹1,209.8 crore, for 27 villages under the PMRDA urban development zone. The projects will benefit a population of 39.42 lakh in these villages. The state government has approved a revised plan of sewage treatment projects, worth ₹ 1,209.8 crore, for 27 villages under the PMRDA urban development zone. (HT)

The decision was taken at the 13th PMRDA meeting chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday at the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur. Deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were also present.

The PMRDA currently covers 697 villages across nine talukas of Pune district, spread over 5,383 sq km.

Fadnavis said the 23 villages merged into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits in June 2021 must be planned by the civic body. He asked officials to examine the proposal to prepare the Pune Growth Hub development plan through the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), the state government’s think tank.

Work on the Man-Mahalunge Township Planning Scheme should be expedited, he said, adding that timelines must be fixed for the 15 Integrated Township Planning Schemes currently underway. “Timely completion benefits everyone. Delays must be avoided,” he said.

The chief minister further said that 220 development projects worth ₹32,523 crore have been sanctioned for the Pune metropolitan region as part of the state’s focus on strengthening civic infrastructure in fast-expanding urban areas.

The upcoming projects include rejuvenation of Pavana, Indrayani, Mula and Mutha rivers, 17 traffic decongestion projects at key junctions, 10 tourism centres, one skywalk, five multi-modal hub projects.

A 20-km tunnel between Yerawada and Katraj has also been proposed. Its feasibility assessment is underway, and the estimated cost is ₹7,500 crore.

Fadnavis also said that Pune city must prepare a fire safety action plan using the ₹300 crore collected through fire service charges. He said the fund should be used for preventive measures across the metropolitan area.

On the issue of frequent accidents near Navale Bridge, the chief minister instructed authorities to start work on a service road along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, and explore additional options to reduce accidents.

Pune Metropolitan Commissioner Yogesh Mhase made a presentation in the meeting while district officials and municipal commissioners joined via video conferencing.

(With agency inputs)