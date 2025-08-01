State approves 4 PMRDA town planning schemes: Official

Pune: The Maharashtra government gave final approval to four Town Planning (TP) schemes prepared by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on Thursday. This will pave the way for accelerated infrastructure development and planned growth in nearby villages, officials said. Pune, India - Oct. 7, 2019: Pune Skyline (Yogesh Joshi story) in Pune, India, on Monday, October 7, 2019. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

The cleared schemes include two for Wadachiwadi, one each for Autade-Handewadi and Holkarwadi, and another for Fursungi under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

PMRDA can now also develop a 6.8-km stretch of the proposed ring road, said officials.

PMRDA has started taking necessary steps, including road possession and consultations with locals.

A public notice has also been issued for 15 new TP schemes across villages like Wagholi, Avhalwadi, Manjari Khurd (three schemes), Wadki, Maan, Dhamane, Godumbre, Darumbre/Salumbre (two schemes), Sangwade, Nere, and Bavdhan Budruk.

Yogesh Mhase, metropolitan commissioner, PMRDA, said, “The approval will accelerate development. Plans for the 15 new schemes will be finalised after discussions with local representatives and farmers through village-level meetings.”