State begins verification of post-Covid avascular necrosis cases after patient complaints

The Maharashtra public health department has issued directions to all deputy directors across the state to submit records along with medical board opinions on cases of avascular necrosis (AVN), also known as “bone death”, after receiving complaints from patients about severe hip pain months after recovering from Covid-19, said officials on Saturday. Avascular necrosis is the death of bone tissue due to a lack of blood supply and commonly affects the femur (thigh bone). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The data will be forwarded to senior authorities to assess the scale of the problem and further action.

Avascular necrosis is the death of bone tissue due to a lack of blood supply and commonly affects the femur (thigh bone). The condition is described as the death of the bone tissue when the blood supply does not reach the hip joint. AVN can be caused by fracture, dislocation of joints or during cancer treatment due to exposure to radiation. Alcohol or steroid abuse are also major risk factors.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, last week directed Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations and local bodies in the Pune region to verify AVN cases.

“I recovered from Covid and thought the worst was over. Months later, I couldn’t even climb stairs or sit cross-legged. After an MRI test, the doctors stated that it is an AVN case and advised hip replacement surgery,” said a 52-year-old patient from Pune.

“We are trying to understand the extent of AVN cases and whether there is a correlation with Covid infection or treatment protocols,” said Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director, state family welfare bureau.

“If AVN is detected in the initial stages, progression can sometimes be slowed with medication and lifestyle changes. A surgical procedure and core decompression is advisable in the pre-collapsed stage. Unfortunately, many patients report late, when surgery becomes unavoidable,” said Dr Anil Santpure, an orthopaedic surgeon at Aundh District Hospital.

According to officials, patient groups have urged the government to establish a dedicated portal to track post-Covid complications such as AVN.