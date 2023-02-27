State board to take action against printers and teachers for HSC question paper mistakes

Pune - Taking serious note of the errors found in the English and Hindi question papers of the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) written examinations, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has made it clear that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the errors following receipt of the factfinding committee report.

“The decision regarding action will be taken after the report of the chief regulator. However, at first glance, these mistakes appear to be at the printing level. Therefore, the printer may be fined. Also, if there is a mistake on the part of a teacher, action will be taken against the concerned teacher,” said Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the state board.

“At present, the meeting of regulators has not been held due to the ongoing strike by junior college teachers. There will be a meeting of the regulators soon and we will get a report on the errors in the respective question papers. After that, the appropriate decision will be taken in the next few days. We will take care that there is no injustice in the marks allotted to students,” he said.

On the first day of the HSC written examinations, the English question paper erroneously carried the answers to three sub-questions A2, A4 and A5 of question number three in the paper itself, causing confusion among students. There were no questions on the paper; instead, instructions were printed and given to the paper checking team; these three questions were worth two points each.

Whereas an error was also found in the Hindi question paper where the answers to question number two were wrongly numbered.