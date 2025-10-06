State CET cell announces third round of MBBS, BDS admissions; 891 seats to be filled

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the schedule for the third round of admissions to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2025–26, with 891 seats now up for grabs across medical and dental colleges in the state. Students allotted a seat in this round must report to their allotted college between October 16 and 20 to confirm their admission. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the official notification, online registration for this round will be open from October 6 to October 8, 2025. During this period, candidates must complete registration, upload all required documents, and pay the application fee online.

The provisional merit list will be published on October 9, followed by the college preference (option form) filling window from October 10 to 12. Based on merit and preferences, the seat allotment list will be declared on October 15.

After the conclusion of the second round, 2,718 seats remained vacant across MBBS and BDS programs. Of these, 2,696 were allotted, but only 1,827 students confirmed their admission. A total of 852 students declined their seats, and 17 cancelled their admission after allotment, leaving 891 seats vacant for this third round.