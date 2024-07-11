State CET cell start admissions for various courses

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has commenced the admission process for some of the professional courses. While the admission process of Master of Computer Applications (MCA), 5 years LLB course has started for other courses it will start from July 11, said officials. Admission for the hotel management will start from July 11, for MBA and B. Pharmacy it will start from July 12. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The engineering course admission process will start from July 14.

Admission for the hotel management will start from July 11, for MBA and B. Pharmacy it will start from July 12. Admissions for direct second-year engineering and pharmacy courses will start July 15 and 16, respectively.

While the admission process for the three-year LLB course and BEd, M.Ed, BP Ed, M.Ed courses to be implemented under the higher education department and will start from July 11 to 13.