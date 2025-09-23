State clears 842-crore modernisation of Pune’s sewage treatment plants

PUNE: The state government has granted administrative approval for the modernisation of Pune’s sewage treatment plants (STPs) at a cost of ₹842 crore. The project will be implemented under the public private partnership (PPP) model, with financial support from central and state governments. Pune, India - Sept. 22, 2022: Sewage treatment plant near Rajaram bridge in Pune, India, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

As per the approved plan, the Centre will contribute ₹252.86 crore, the state government will provide ₹210.71 crore, and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will bear ₹20.49 crore. The remaining investment will be made by a private partner.

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP said PMC had set up 10 STPs before 2008, but these facilities, based on outdated technology, are no longer functioning effectively. “The central government issued guidelines asking all local bodies to upgrade their sewage treatment plants for better efficiency. Accordingly, PMC prepared a modernisation plan and submitted it to both state and central governments,” he said.

The programme is implemented under the AMRUT scheme. Of the 10 older STPs, the Naidu STP has been demolished and replaced with a new facility. The remaining nine plants will now be modernised. PMC has already begun the tendering process for these works. PMC is constructing 11 new STPs with assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

According to the civic officials, Pune generates around 990 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage, of which only 550 MLD is currently treated. Once the JICA project and modernisation of older plants are completed, the civic body claims it will have the capacity to treat all sewage generated in the city.