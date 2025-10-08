State forms panel to resolve Marathi films’ screening issues in multiplexes

PUNE: Responding to concerns from the Marathi film fraternity over limited screening opportunities in multiplexes across Maharashtra, the state government has formed a 21-member committee to study the issue and recommend solutions within 45 days. Marathi-film

The committee will be chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary (Appeals & Security), Home Department, and will include representatives from the film fraternity, multiplex owners and management, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal, police and cultural affairs department officials, and the Managing Director of Film City.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister (Urban Development) on October 6. The meeting was attended by film producers, distributors, and representatives of major multiplex chains.

During the discussion, Marathi filmmakers raised several concerns about the current distribution and exhibition system. They demanded that each multiplex reserve at least one screen for Marathi films, extend the number of screening days from 112 to 180 annually, and reduce ticket prices from ₹250 to ₹100 to make regional cinema more accessible to audiences. Producers also suggested that trailers of Marathi films be shown before other movie screenings to boost visibility and attract larger viewership.

However, multiplex owners expressed reservations, saying that some Marathi films fail to draw adequate audiences, making longer runs financially unviable. They argued that commercially successful Marathi films already receive extended screenings, and mandating a reserved screen for Marathi content could restrict business flexibility.

After hearing both sides, the Deputy Chief Minister underlined the need to provide Marathi cinema the same encouragement and visibility as Hindi films. He emphasized that better promotion and stronger audience engagement are crucial for the sustained growth of the Marathi film industry.

To address the matter comprehensively, the government constituted the committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (Appeals & Security). The panel will examine the challenges faced by Marathi filmmakers in securing multiplex screens and related concerns, and submit its report to the state government within 45 days.

Meghrajraje Bhosale, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal, welcomed the decision. “This is a much-needed move by the state government. I believe it will help in framing appropriate policies for the screening of Marathi movies and addressing issues related to multiplex exhibition. Every multiplex should reserve at least one screen for Marathi films, and they should be allowed to run for one to two weeks,” he said.