State government, British Council unveil programme for higher education institutions

Pune: The British Council and the Maharashtra department of higher and technical education have launched the Capacity Building for International Officers programme, said officials. British Council and Maharashtra department of higher and technical education have launched the Capacity Building for International Officers programme, said officials. (HT)

Those shortlisted for the workshop include 36 participants from 18 public and private universities across the state.

The initiative aims to enhance the capacity of Indian universities to engage in internationalisation efforts while showcasing UK expertise in the area. Aligned with the goals of India’s National Education Policy 2020, the programme aspires to position the country as a global hub of education by fostering cross-border collaborations and promoting excellence in higher education. The programme will offer modules to develop the skills and effectiveness of international officers, promoting knowledge sharing and practical outcomes to support the overall internationalisation agenda of participating institutions, said officials.

Vikas Chandra Rastogi, IAS, principal secretary, higher and technical education department, said, “By equipping our universities with the tools and expertise to drive internationalisation, the initiative not only aligns with the vision of the NEP 2020, but also strengthens Maharashtra’s commitment to becoming a leader in global education.”

Rashi Jain, director, West India, British Council Division said, “Through the programme, we aim to empower universities to build global partnerships and promote cross-border collaborations.”