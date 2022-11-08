State govt to launch hydrogen, IT and wine policies soon: Uday Samant

Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant on Monday said that the state government will launch various policies in the coming days that include hydrogen vehicles, wine, and information technology.

Samant said that a policy pertaining to hydrogen vehicles will be launched in the state within next eight days.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there should be a hydrogen policy in place and Maharashtra will be the first in the country to formulate it as Union minister Nitin Gadkari is aggressively working on it and the state will have its hydrogen policy in the next eight days. We are also planning on an information technology (IT) policy for the last three years, and it will be launched in next one week. Efforts are on to put in place a wine policy as requested by Nashik brewery industry representatives,” said Samant.

Earlier in March, Union transport minister Gadkari drove into the Parliament in a first-of-its-kind green hydrogen-powered car.

Sawant was speaking at the Pune Manufacturing Expo 2022 and Pune Def-Tec organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) at Auto Cluster, Chinchwad.

