State govt to provide 60% funds for Pune infra projects: Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that the government will provide funding to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for infrastructure projects. The PMC has submitted a list of projects costing ₹2,000 crore to the state government. The government will bare 60% cost and the civic body will give 40%.

These projects include construction of compound walls around various nullahs in the city, mainly at Ambil Odha; land acquisition for Katraj-Kondhwa road, and various flyovers and underpasses that have been proposed.

On Saturday, Fadnavis was in Pune to inaugurate the Gold Club Chowk flyover.

“The PMC and city MLAs have asked help from the state government for help in funding various infrastructure projects. CM Eknath Shinde and I will help the PMC with the funding,” said Fadnavis.

“There is a demand to erect compound walls around various nullahs. These walls were damaged due to natural calamities and will be constructed by the PMC. The work on Kanraj-Kondhwa Road is also pending for last many years due to hurdles in land acquisition. Guardian minister Chandrakant Patil also asked for funding for various flyovers and grade separators. The state government will provide 60% funding for all these projects,” added Fadnavis.

Fadnavis stated that these projects will be completed in the next three years and the state government will release some amount of fund so that the civic body can begin work.

Speaking about the ongoing projects Fadnavis said, “Our priority is to create a strong metro train network in Pune. We have received requests for extending the routes. We will carry out inspection and the give the approval. The river rejuvenation project has also begun and will give Pune a new identity.”

Ring Road completion, attract more IT industries to Pune

“Bengaluru is the preferred destination for IT and ancillary industry. However, investors are not looking at Bengaluru anymore due to traffic congestion. We need to avoid this situation for Pune. If we concentrate on addressing traffic issues, then all the investments planned for Bengaluru will be shifted to Pune. For this we need to complete the Ring Road on priority basis.

The outer Ring Road will be a growth engine for Pune city. In the next ten years, all developmental projects will be planned around the Ring Road. Various IT and production industries will be constructed around it. The land acquisition cost for the Ring Road is around ₹10,000 crore, but we as a state government has decided to invest this cost as Pune is the main economic centre of Maharashtra.”