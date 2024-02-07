State home department issues advisory before Shivjayanti celebrations

The state home department has issued directions to all police commissionerates and offices of superintendent of police in Maharashtra to take adequate steps for law and order during the forthcoming Shivjayanti celebrations. Pune, India - Feb. 4, 2024: Police security outside SPPU (Dheeraj Bengrut story) in Pune, India, on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO) (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The department has asked the police to take strong steps to prevent any threat to law and order resulting from group rivalries, molestation incidents, communal incidents, sound pollution, changing procession route, delaying processions on the routes, delivering provocative slogans and playing objectionable songs.

According to the department, 13 cases related to untoward incidents during the processions were reported in the state last year.