State orders PMC to return unspent funds with interest

The state government has instructed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to return funds allocated for various development projects in the city that remain unspent. The civic body has now asked all department heads to submit the details to the accounts department by July 15. (HT PHOTO)

These funds, distributed on March 31, 2022, have not been used because work orders were not issued, even though tenders were completed. The unspent funds, along with accrued interest, must be returned to the state, states the order issued by Shrikant Andge, urban development deputy secretary, state government, on July 10.

The civic body has now asked all department heads to submit the details to the accounts department by July 15. Details including how much was spent, how much was credited back to government accounts should be submitted and should include both the principal amount and the interest accrued on unspent funds.

A senior official of the accountants and finance department, PMC, said, “The urban development department allocates funds for civic projects based on state government orders. Once funds are allocated, the corporation issues tenders for the projects. If the work orders are not issued, the funds remain unspent and are kept in bank deposits.”

According to PMC officials, the state government has given most of the funds to road, sewage, water supply, special projects, environment and solid waste departments and others.