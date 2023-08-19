News / Cities / Pune News / State prison dept hikes wages of inmates

State prison dept hikes wages of inmates

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Aug 19, 2023 11:52 PM IST

Maharashtra Prison Department has announced a 10 per cent hike in the daily wages of inmates across the state

PUNE: In a move toward prison reform and rehabilitation, the Maharashtra Prison Department has announced a 10 per cent hike in the daily wages of convicts across the state. This revision in the earning structure aims not only to provide better compensation to inmates but also to encourage skill development and assist their eventual reintegration into society.

Maharashtra Prison Department has announced a 10 per cent hike in the daily wages of inmates across the state. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Maharashtra Prison Department has announced a 10 per cent hike in the daily wages of inmates across the state. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Under the new wage system, convicts engaged in various activities within the prisons will receive increased compensation for their labour. The wage hike, effective immediately, has been met with appreciation from both prison officials and human rights activists who emphasise the importance of providing inmates with avenues for personal growth and financial support.

As per the notification released by the state prison department on August 14, the daily wages of the convicted prisoners will be hiked by 10 per cent across the state after every three years. Accordingly, Amitabh Gupta, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP Prisons and Correctional Services) has increased the daily wages of skilled convicts from 67 to 74. The daily wages of semi-skilled convicts increased from 61 to 67 and wages of unskilled convicts increased from 48 to 53.

This hike will directly benefit 6,300 male prisoners and 300 female prisoners across nine central, 31 district, two women jails, and 13 open prisons in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out