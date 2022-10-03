State revenue department to survey govt plots in merged villages

The state revenue department will be carrying out a survey of all government plots which face encroachment in the wake of the merger of new villages in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

Civil society members alleged that the open spaces which have been bequeathed to the government are becoming prime targets of land grabbing with fake documents of ownership being prepared in connivance with land record department officials.

Umesh Ghule, civic activist and a resident of Undri, said that most of the land located near nullahs, reserved open amenity spaces, and small lakes are under the threat of being taken over by the land mafia who want to put their names on the 7/12 extracts.

“Despite complaints to the district administration, not much is happening on the ground to preserve the government land for the residents,” he said.

Grazing lands in merged areas of Undri, Handewadi, Phursungi, Ganga nagar, Wadachiwadi, Pisoli, Uruli Devachi and parts of Kondhwa are under threat. The modus operandi includes preparation of bogus documents for such public properties which are encroached and stamp papers are used to prepare before final ownership documents are readied.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “All the complaints will be verified and action will be taken based on the evidence. The district administration will ensure that such incidents don’t take place now or in the future.”

Meanwhile, Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) director Sanjeev Patil stated that a master list of government land must be prepared and its exact title and survey number including location and the total area must be displayed on the PMC website.

“The amenity space committee must not be given the sole rights to decide on the reservation but the area residents who had paid taxes and registration fees have the first right over such properties and not the elected representatives. It is time that these powers of amenity space committees and elected members are curtailed for protection of rights of the residents for public spaces,” he said.