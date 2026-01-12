State steps up exam vigilance for classes 10, 12 with flying squads, CCTV, drones

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education constituted a state-level vigilance committee on January 10 to strengthen the implementation of the copy-free campaign and prevent malpractice during Class 10 and Class 12 exams. According to officials, the initiative is designed to maintain the integrity of the examination process while also ensuring a calm and supportive environment for students across the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A government resolution to this effect has been issued by the school education department, said officials.

Under the new system, CCTV surveillance at examination centres will be directly monitored by district administrations. Special attention will be given to centres identified as “sensitive” or “trouble-prone”, with enhanced security measures including drone surveillance in vulnerable areas.

At the district level, vigilance committees will be responsible for ensuring that all physical facilities at examination centres are in place a day before the exams. They will also verify that CCTV cameras are installed in all relevant rooms, that recordings are properly stored, and that flying squads, stationary squads and adequate police security are deployed at every centre. Each flying squad will include at least one female member.

Committees will also coordinate logistics, such as the safe transportation of question papers and answer sheets, arranging government vehicles for large centres when required, and providing police or home guard personnel for security during the movement of question papers. Photocopy shops within a 500-metre radius of examination centres will remain closed during exam hours. Strict action has been mandated against any form of malpractice.

In the event of irregularities, cases will be registered not only against those directly involved but also against individuals who instigate or assist unfair practices.

At the state level, the vigilance committee will be chaired by the education commissioner and will include the state board chairman, special inspectors general of police from all regions, additional and divisional commissioners, the directors of primary and secondary education, the director of education planning, and the state board secretary.

