State to start V-C appointments six months in advance

In a significant administrative reform, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil has made it clear that the process to appoint new vice-chancellors in state public universities will now begin six months before the incumbent’s term ends. Universities will be required to implement policy directions issued by the state and the Centre more effectively. (HT FILE)

The move, proposed through amendments to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, aims to ensure a seamless transition in university leadership and avoid administrative disruptions.

Currently, delays in appointments often lead to additional charges being handed over to vice-chancellors of other universities, creating dual responsibilities and affecting institutional functioning.

“Starting the selection process six months in advance will help maintain stability in administration and allow a proper transition of responsibilities,” Patil said.

The amendments also focus on strengthening governance mechanisms. Universities will be required to implement policy directions issued by the state and the Centre more effectively.

Additionally, provisions have been introduced to address temporary vacancies in key academic positions, such as deans, ensuring that academic work is not hampered.

“Another key reform is related to pro vice-chancellors. At present, while vice-chancellors appoint them with the approval of the management council, there is no clear provision for their removal. The amendment proposes that, based on the vice-chancellor’s recommendation, the management council will be empowered to remove pro vice-chancellors, thereby improving accountability,” Patil said.

The bill also seeks to make state-level academic policy directives binding on university bodies such as academic councils and boards of studies.

According to the minister, these changes are aimed at improving efficiency, accountability, and continuity in university administration across Maharashtra.