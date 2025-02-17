Menu Explore
State transport dept extends deadline to April 30 to install HSRP number plates

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Feb 17, 2025 06:42 AM IST

The department has also formed three zones (divisions) across the state to make the process of installing HSRP easier and faster

The state transport department has extended the deadline for installing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) from March 31 to April 30, said officials.

Each zone has been assigned specific regional offices. Officials said Zone 1 includes 12 RTOs, zone 2 includes 18 RTOs, and zone 3 includes 27 RTOs. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Each zone has been assigned specific regional offices. Officials said Zone 1 includes 12 RTOs, zone 2 includes 18 RTOs, and zone 3 includes 27 RTOs. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The department has also formed three zones (divisions) across the state to make the process of installing HSRP easier and faster.

These zones have been designated to the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the state, and the division is expected to speed up the installation of HSRPs, said officials.

Each zone has been assigned specific regional offices. Officials said Zone 1 includes 12 RTOs, zone 2 includes 18 RTOs, and zone 3 includes 27 RTOs.

“The state government has classified the work of installing HSRPs into three zones to ensure the process is completed quickly. The work of installing HSRPs has already begun under these zones. Pune is included in zone 1, and Rose Marta Safety System is the vendor for the task. All information and the application process for HSRPs can be accessed on the website ‘transport.gov.in’,” said Swapnil Bhosale, Pune deputy regional transport officer.

Zone-wise offices

Zone 1: Borivali, Thane, Panvel, Kolhapur, Pune, Nanded, Amravati, Washim, Yavatmal, Nagpur (East), Nagpur (West), Ichalkaranji

Zone 2: Mumbai Central, Mumbai (East), Vasai, Kalyan, Pen (Raigad), Ratnagiri, Malegaon, Nandurbar, Satara, Phaltan, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Vaijapur, Wardha, Nagpur (Rural), Gondia, Gadchiroli

Zone 3: Mumbai (West), Vashi (Navi Mumbai), Sindhudurg, Ahilyanagar, Nashik, Shrirampur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Bhadgaon, Chalisgaon, Sangli, Karad, Akluj, Baramati, Beed, Jalna, Ambajogai, Latur, Udgir, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Hingoli, Akola, Buldhana, Khambgaon, Bhandara, Chandrapur

