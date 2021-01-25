IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / State TT championship: Pune’s Pritha starts post Covid game with two titles
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

State TT championship: Pune’s Pritha starts post Covid game with two titles

Pune: Fourteen-year-old Pritha Vartikar ousted older opponents to defy the age logic
READ FULL STORY
By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:20 PM IST

Pune: Fourteen-year-old Pritha Vartikar ousted older opponents to defy the age logic. The teenage paddler claimed two titles at the 82nd Maharashtra State Table Tennis Championships organised by Suburban Table Tennis Association in Mumbai.

The tournament post Covid era saw some changes — playing with two balls, sanitising the balls after the set and changing side only by left. Though these measures increased the game duration, it did not affect the players’ performance.

Though playing her first tournament after 10 months, Pritha played her shots with flair to clinch the sub junior (u15) and junior (u18) titles. She missed her three-in-a-row moment by losing the quarterfinal to Mumbai girl Diya Chitale.

It was the first state championship title in the under-18 category for Pritha.

“The new rules of introduction of sanitiser, players serving with separate balls and avoid touching the opponent’s ball seemed a bit odd. Even less tables were placed at the arena as part of coronavirus prevention measures,” said Pritha who is number one in the state table tennis association sub junior category ranking.

Pritha took time to get into the groove before winning smoothly in the contest and bag the trophy. In the under-15 final, she defeated Ananya Chande from Mumbai (8-11, 15-13, 10-12, 11-5, 15-13, 10-12, 11-6)

“The first few matches were tough for me, but later I enjoyed my game. The confidence of winning the u15 title helped me to perform well in the under-18 title,” she said.

“It was an easy final as I won it 4-0 (against Samrudhi Kulkarni from Solapur). I will focus on improving performance in the youth (u21) category as well. Along with coach Soumen Saha sir, I will analyse my games on video and work on improvements that need to be made,” said Pritha.

“As dates for national and international tournaments are still not fixed, I will continue with route practice,” said Pritha, who is supported by NGO Lakshya.

Results

Sub-Junior (Under-15)

Final: Pritha Vartikar (PNA) bt Ananya Chande(MSD) (8-11, 15-13, 10-12, 11-5, 15-13, 10-12, 11-6)

Quarter Final: Pritha Vartikar (PNA)bt Risha Mirchandani (TSTTA) (11-4, 9-11, 11-4, 13-11 )

Semis Finals: Ananya Chande (MSD) bt Jennifer Verghese (NGP) (8-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-5, 11-7, 9-11, 11-5); Pritha Vartikar (PNA) bt Mukta Dalvi (MSD) (5-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 12-10)

Junior Girls Singles (under-18)

Final: Pritha Vartikar (PNA) bt Samrudhi Kulkarni (Sol) (11-8, 11-6, 11-7, 11-5)

Semi Finals: Samrudhi Kulkarni (SOL) bt Vidhi Shah (MSD) (11-5, 11-7, 11-9, 11-3); Pritha Vartikar (PNA) bt 1-Sampada Bhiwandkar (MSD) (5-11, 11-6, 11-5, 10-12, 11-4, 14-16, 11-8)

Quarter-Finals: Pritha Vartikar (PNA) bt Taneesha Kotecha (Nsk) (11-7, 14-12, 14-12, 12-10)

Youth Girls (under 21)

Quarter Finals: Diya Chitale (MSD) bt Pritha Vartikar (PNA) (9-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6)

Semi-final: Shreya Deshpande (THN) bt Anannya Basak (MSD) (13-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-5, 14-12); Diya Chitale (MSD) bt Samruddhhi Kulkarni (SOL) (11-5, 11-7, 11-3, 11-8)

Finals: Diya Chitale (MSD) bt Shreya Deshpande (THN) (13-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-7)

PNA (Pune), MSD (Mumbai Suburban), TDTTA (Thane District Table Tennis Association), NGP (Nagpur), SOL (Solapur), NSK (Nashik) and Thn (Thane)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

State TT championship: Pune’s Pritha starts post Covid game with two titles

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Pune: Fourteen-year-old Pritha Vartikar ousted older opponents to defy the age logic
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Experts to preserve and maintain heritage Pune railway station building

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:47 PM IST
In a bid to preserve and maintain the heritage site of the Pune railway station building, the Pune railway division is now going to appoint a private agency to maintain the heritage site
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Central government proposes Neo, Lite and Water Metro for tier two-three cities

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:47 PM IST
In a major boost to public transport in tier two and three cities, the Central government has proposed Metro Lite, Neo-Metro and Water Metro which will provide an efficient mass public transport system
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Machine operator crushed to death in Bhosari

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:47 PM IST
A machine operator was killed after getting stuck in a finishing machine at a factory in Bhosari, Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Book on slain RTI activists, murder cases released

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:46 PM IST
At least three accused have been acquitted in the cases of murder of Right to Information (RTI) activists, according to a study undertaken by two journalists, Vinita Deshmukh and Prasanna Keskar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Minor among two held for murder in Warje

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:46 PM IST
A minor boy was among two held by Pune police on Sunday for the murder of a man in the case of a murder of a 28-year-old man in Bhusari colony, Kothrud on January 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC to conduct inquiry into Ramtekdi garbage processing plant fire

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:45 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to conduct an inquiry into the fire which occurred at the garbage collection and processing plant at Ramtekdi on Saturday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Sassoon doctors save injured pregnant woman, baby

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The doctors at city-based BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital proved to be saviours for a 21-year-old primigravida (first-time pregnant woman) with 36 weeks gestation who had an accidental fall
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

‘I want to take science to common people through literature’

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Jayant Narlikar, an eminent astrophysicist and a writer, has been elected as the president of 94th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, a prestigious annual Marathi literary meet, which will take place in Nahsik this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Jayant Narlikar selected as president of Marathi literary meet to be held at Nashik

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Jayant Narlikar, an eminent astrophysicist and writer, has been elected as the president for the 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, a prestigious annual Marathi literary meet which will take place in Nashik from March 26-28 this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Instil confidence in Covid vaccines

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Instil confidence in Covid vaccines The nationwide Covid vaccination drive launched from January 16 saw technical glitches in Co-WIN app —an online platform for monitoring vaccine delivery, a few healthcare and frontline workers refusing to be inoculated and instances of mild adverse effect post jab
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Paranjape (HT FILE PHOTO)
Amit Paranjape (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

Pune’s startup ecosystem: past, present and future

By Amit Paranjape, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Tilak highlighted how the ‘West’ was able to lead and colonise the world because of science and technology, and why it was important for Indians to get actively into this domain. Inspired by his writings a young Pune student Keshav Malhar Bhat headed to MIT in the US in the 1880s
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Curtain Call: Collective experience of theatre is the only “normal”

By Nipun Dharmadhikari
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:16 PM IST
In my previous article, I had disregarded the theory that the theatre experience will now evolve
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

India’s first paralympic gold medalist wants more tournaments for para-athletes

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:55 PM IST
India’s first Paralympic gold medalist swimmer Murlikant Petkar was sitting in the first row when union minister of youth affairs and sports Kiren Rijiju launched the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

3,000 abandoned vehicles clutter city roads: Pune Traffic Branch

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Pedestrians, commuters, and the city traffic police are facing adversities with at least 3,000 abandoned vehicles cluttering different nooks, crannies, and roads of the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP