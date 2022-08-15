State women’s commission directs Pune police to conduct inquiry against PI Puranik in physical assault case
The Maharashtra state women’s commission has ordered Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of physical assault made by a woman against police inspector (PI) Rajesh Puranik, head, social security cell, Pune crime branch. A video of PI Puranik assaulting some persons brutally inside a locked room two weeks ago had gone viral on social media.
Gupta said,“An inquiry has been ordered against PI Puranik in connection with the incident captured in the video.”
The commission in its official twitter handle stated, “A video of police inspector Rajesh Puranik brutally assaulting a person who was taken into custody has been circulated in the social media. The women’s commission has received a complaint from a woman regarding that video. It has been mentioned in the complaint that a woman was beaten up in this manner earlier too and further directions have been issued to Pune CP to inquire into the incident.”
In the video, Puranik is seen abusing the woman in a locked room. Puranik had earlier assaulted an interior decorator and held a pistol at his forehead. A non-cognisable offence was lodged under IPC 323, 504 , 506 and 427 against Puranik.
Following a public outcry over the incident, he was transferred from traffic branch to Special Branch (SB) . Puranik was the incharge of Samartha Traffic Division and the victim had met him over payment work done at the inspectors residence. A month ago,PI Puranik had raided a bar and allegedly assaulted some women and young girls who had been at the establishment.
As many as 61 policemen in Pune have been booked in the past four years for different charges ranging from rape, extortion, robbery, molestation, corruption and other serious offences, according to a data by Pune police.
-
Independence Day: 5 iconic places in Bengaluru that are illuminated in tricolour
The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day and many iconic places across the nation have been decorated with tri-coloured lights. Vidhana Soudha Vidhana Soudha is illuminated in tri colour from August 15 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations and thousands of people have been visiting the place at night to experience the lighting.2.
-
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
-
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
-
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
-
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics