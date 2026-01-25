State-level workshop to fix CRVS data gaps held in Pune

Amid concerns over technical glitches, data duplication, and reporting errors in birth and death registrations, the Maharashtra Public Health Department on Friday convened a one-day state-level workshop in Pune to strengthen the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system across the state. Maharashtra Public Health Department on Friday convened one-day state-level workshop in Pune to strengthen the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system across the state. (HT)

Organised by the State Bureau of Health Intelligence and Vital Statistics (HIVS), Pune, the workshop brought together senior health officials and district-level administrators to identify gaps in data accuracy and improve system usage.

Principal secretary (Public Health) Dr Nipun Vinayak and health commissioner and mission director (NHM) Dr Kadambari Balkawade addressed participants via video conferencing, underscoring the importance of error-free reporting and strict adherence to protocols to enhance the reliability of health data used for planning and policy decisions.

Director of Health Services (Primary) and chief registrar of Births and Deaths, Maharashtra, Dr Vijay Kandewad, said, “Civil registration data has long-term legal and public health implications. Only trained and authorised staff should enter data, and data protection norms must be strictly followed.”

Commenting on the review meeting, Dr Vinayak said, “The quality of data depends on the quality of work at the ground level. Forms must be filled carefully, without errors, and only by authorised personnel. A strong reporting system begins with accuracy and accountability.”

Deputy director, HIVS, and deputy chief registrar Dr Babita Kamalapurkar highlighted the importance of timely registration and proper certification of causes of death. At the same time, experts provided technical guidance on Medical Certification of Cause of Death (MCCD), ICD coding, marriage registration, and strengthening the CRVS system.