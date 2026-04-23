Statewide strike hits RTO services in Pune

The ongoing statewide protest by government employees has severely disrupted day-to-day functioning across key departments, including the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Collector Office, and Pune Zilla Parishad, causing significant inconvenience to citizens. Consequently, many citizens with appointments or pending work were left stranded. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

At the Pune RTO in particular, essential services such as issuance of driving licenses, vehicle passing, registrations, and other transport-related work have come to a standstill. Consequently, many citizens with appointments or pending work were left stranded.

The strike’s impact was clearly visible at the RTO premises. Reduced staff presence led to long queues, confusion, and closed counters. Many applicants, including those seeking learner’s licenses, permanent licenses, and vehicle approvals, were forced to return without completing their work. The disruption has also affected commercial vehicle operators and agents who depend on timely processing of documents for their business operations.

Transport union leaders extended support to the protest. Dattatray Ghule, a transport union leader from the Shiv Sena (UBT), said, “While we understand the inconvenience caused to citizens, this strike results from accumulated frustration. We stand in solidarity with the employees and urge the government to address their issues at the earliest so that normal services can resume.”

Government officials acknowledged the disruption and assured that efforts will be made soon to normalise operations. Deputy regional transport officer Swapnil Bhosale said, “Due to the ongoing protest, several services at the Pune RTO have been affected, leading to delays in processing applications. We are closely monitoring the situation. Once the strike is called off, we will take necessary steps to clear the backlog on priority and ensure that pending work is completed at the earliest.”

Citizens visiting the RTO expressed frustration over the unexpected delays. One such applicant, Rahul Patil, who had come for vehicle registration, said, “I took leave from work and came here for my vehicle registration, but the counters are closed due to the strike. There was no prior clarity, and now I will have to go through the entire process again. It is very inconvenient and affects our daily schedule.”