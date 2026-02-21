Stray dogs attack child at housing society in Kirkatwadi; PMC launches action

A minor narrowly escaped serious injury after being attacked by a group of stray dogs inside a housing society in the Kirkatwadi area on Friday. The incident, which occurred at Chaitrangan Society, was captured on CCTV and has sparked outrage among residents over the growing stray dog menace. Responding to the incident, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials said teams were dispatched to the area without delay. (HT PHOTO)

According to the officials, the incident happened in the morning and the child, dressed in his school uniform, was walking within the society premises—considered a safe zone—when a pack of stray dogs suddenly surrounded and chased him. Startled by the attack, the child tried to run but lost his balance and fell, bringing the dogs dangerously close to biting him.

Hearing the child’s screams, passersby acted swiftly and pulled the child away, while others chased off the dogs. The child sustained only minor injuries and was moved to safety.

Responding to the incident, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials said teams were dispatched to the area without delay. After the PMC team reached the society, the father of the boy gave a written complaint demanding action.

“My son is in good health, and fortunately, there was no dog bite, and he escaped with minor injuries. He even attended the school and is in good health,” said the man.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said, “We learnt about the incident after the video surfaced on social media. Two teams and vehicles were immediately sent to the spot, and no dog bite has been reported. However, not a single dog was found at the location after the incident.”

She further added, the drive will continue in the area, “The aggressive dogs will be caught, vaccinated and kept under observation at the dog pound. They will also be tested for rabies,” she said.