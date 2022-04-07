Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Striking MSRTC employees from Pune to resume work after HC decision
pune news

Striking MSRTC employees from Pune to resume work after HC decision

The state government as decided to not impose any strict action against MSRTC employees who participated in the strike
On April 6, the division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik in its observation instructed the workers to resume by April 15, as the strike has been going on for many months. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 10:00 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

After the Bombay High Court (HC) asked the protesting employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to resume services by April 15, workers from the Pune MSRTC division have accepted the HC decision and will be resume duty.

On April 6, the division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik in its observation instructed the workers to resume by April 15, as the strike has been going on for many months. The state government as decided to not impose any strict action against the employees who participated in the strike.

Talking about the issue Sanjay Munde, one of the workers’ leader from Pune division said, “We have accepted the HC decision and will resume our duties by April 15. But, our fight for our demands will continue through the legal way and as per guidance from our lawyers.”

In the Pune MSRTC division, at least 10,000 employees who were on strike resumed duty on Thursday, and the numbers will increase in the coming days.

Maharashtra government has accepted the report submitted by a three-member committee by which the demands for the merger of MSRTC with the state government and for the corporation workers to be treated as state government employees have not been accepted.

Thousands of employees of MSRTC have been on strike since last November demanding that they be treated on par with state government employees and that the cash-strapped transport corporation be merged with the government.

