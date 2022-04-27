Student unions oppose proposed three-fold fee hike in SPPU campus courses

Pune: Various student organisations and unions organised a meeting to protest the proposed three-fold hike in courses conducted on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus. With the offline mode kicking in from February this year, the varsity has increased fees of campus courses by three times from next academic year.

“The Covid pandemic since last two years has hit many students, mainly those from rural background. The fee hike will be an additional burden for them. Many student unions came together and decided to soon hold a protest at the university campus,” said Sandhya Sonawane, president, NCP Students Union Pune division.

Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Students Helping Hand organisation, said, “Many students are working at various places or at the university’s earn and learn scheme to support themselves. They cannot afford to pay such high fees.”

SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar said, “We are still looking at the fee hike proposal and a final decision will be announced soon.”