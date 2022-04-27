Student unions oppose proposed three-fold fee hike in SPPU campus courses
Pune: Various student organisations and unions organised a meeting to protest the proposed three-fold hike in courses conducted on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus. With the offline mode kicking in from February this year, the varsity has increased fees of campus courses by three times from next academic year.
“The Covid pandemic since last two years has hit many students, mainly those from rural background. The fee hike will be an additional burden for them. Many student unions came together and decided to soon hold a protest at the university campus,” said Sandhya Sonawane, president, NCP Students Union Pune division.
Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Students Helping Hand organisation, said, “Many students are working at various places or at the university’s earn and learn scheme to support themselves. They cannot afford to pay such high fees.”
SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar said, “We are still looking at the fee hike proposal and a final decision will be announced soon.”
-
240 farmers attend Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari campaign at PAU, Ludhiana
As many as 240 farmers and farm women from different parts of Punjab participated in the Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari campaign – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, organised by the Punjab Agri Business Incubator, Directorate of Extension Education at the Skill Development Centre, Punjab Agricultural University on Tuesday. TS Riar, principal investigator, PABI, informed that PABI has trained nearly 100 startups and provided grant-in-aid of over 5 crore to 43 startups.
-
SC directs Haryana govt to protect Aravallis from further encroachment
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Haryana government to protect the Aravallis from further encroachment after the Faridabad municipal authority, which cleared slums spread across 150 acres of forest land last year, informed the court about squatters overrunning the land. A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, AS Oka and CT Ravikumar directed the Haryana home secretary to extend all logistical support to the officers of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad.
-
SPPU signs MoU with 100-year-old Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya
PUNE In a bid to encourage students to learn new things about music, the Savitribai Phule Pune University on Tuesday signed an MoU with Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya to start new courses and research programs in music. On this occasion SPPU vice-chancellor prof Nitin Karmalkar was present along with SPPU Innovation cell director Apurva Palkar, Lalit Kala Kendra head Pravin Bhole, Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya president Pandit Vikas Kashalkar and vice-president Pandurang Mukhade.
-
Bahraich DM shows how to create wealth from waste
Bahraich : District magistrate Dr Dinesh Chandra has blazed a new trail, demonstrating how to create wealth from agricultural waste, so that stubble burning and other such harmful practices may be kicked. Dr Chandra collected and sold dry leaves that fell from trees in his residence and district collectorate. To note, earlier Dr Chandra made news after serving sugarcane juice on Holi to promote sugarcane farming in the terai belt along the Indo-Nepal border.
-
Dust storm triggers power outages in Gurugram
Gurugram: A squall on Monday night, which lasted for about an hour, caused power to be disrupted for several hours in the city, officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) said on Tuesday. Officials, however, did say that most of Sector 4 remained without power for at least 12 hours after an electricity pole was damaged due to strong winds causing disruption in distribution lines.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics