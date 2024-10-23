Students demand fire safety audit of all study halls in Pune

PUNE: After Dhruvatara, a study centre at Ganjve Chowk, was gutted in a fire that broke out on Saturday, students in the city preparing for competitive exams have raised the issue of their safety and appealed to the Pune district collector to conduct fire safety audits of all such centres/halls in Pune. After Dhruvatara study centre was gutted in fire on Saturday, students preparing for competitive exams have appealed to district collector to conduct fire safety audits of all such centres in Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

With lakhs of students coming to the city from all over the state and country to prepare for competitive exams, there are over 250 study- centres/halls in the city. However, it has come to light that not a single such study centre/hall has applied for a fire safety audit. As such, student organisations have now taken an aggressive stance and raised issues directly with the Pune district collector, demanding that these centres/halls be made safe for the students. After the Dhruvatara incident, PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale too has ordered an inspection of all study halls in Pune.

The Competitive Examination Students’ Association and Yuva Sena have taken up cudgels for the safety of students.

Mahesh Gharbude, president, Competitive Examination Students’ Association, said, “Every day, new study halls are being started in the city. Only financial gain is considered while starting these places. But no one cares about the safety of students. The municipal corporation should investigate this and take strict action.”

A statement issued by the Competitive Examination Students’ Association, read, “All colleges and hostels under the municipality should undertake a fire safety audit. Action should be taken against study centres and halls located in dangerous buildings. If any untoward incident occurs, the municipal administration will be fully responsible…”

Kalpesh Yadav, joint secretary, Yuva Sena, said, “The administration should take permanent measures for the safety of students. Such a request has been made to the district collector. Many study halls are part of old structures in the old city. More students are admitted than the capacity of these halls. Also, high fees are charged but the facilities are poor,”

Ashish Kale, a student, said, “Students from all corners of the country come to Pune city to prepare for competitive exams and study in colleges. Many study centres are located in dilapidated buildings and do not even have access to drinking water. Toilets are common for men and women. There is no place to sit down and eat. Fire safety tools are not included in any textbook. A sudden fire can cause a major disaster.”

On his part, Bhosale, said, “We are now carrying out an inspection drive of all study centres and halls in Pune city. If we find that fire safety norms are not being followed, strict action will be taken…”