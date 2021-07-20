Students in Pune gear up for Class 11 CET exams

Pune: The wholesale market at Appa Balwant chowk see rush of students buying books for the upcoming first common entrance test (CET) for admissions to first year junior college (FYJC) courses. The state education board has announced to conduct CET on August 21. Although the exam is optional for students, many youngsters turned up at the wholesale market for books on Tuesday to purchase CET related books. Students are also enrolling at private coaching classes to crack the test.

“As there was no class 10 board exam this year, I scored less than expected marks. Hence, to get a good college for the Science stream, I need to score well in the CET examination. I have come to buy books on four subjects as per the CET syllabus,” said Shruti Jathar, who visited Appa Balwant chowk on Tuesday.

Kishore Mhatre, a book stall owner at Appa Balwant chowk, said, “The demand for CET books, guides, notes and other study material has risen since last couple of days. As the exam is going to be held for the first time, the syllabus is new and we are getting the study material in phase wise manner from publication companies.”

The CET exam comprises four subjects — Mathematics, Science, Social Science and English. Each subject is given 25 marks weightage and the duration to appear for the exam is two hours. It will be conducted in multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format.

Meanwhile, many coaching institutes are offering discounts for CET preparation and class 11 studies. Some are also giving one-month crash course for students to prepare for the CET exam.

“We are offering classes for CET exam. As it is the first time that the exam will be conducted, students need to score well to get admissions to their desired colleges.” said Prof Kedar Takalkar, founder-director of Takalkar Classes.

Prof Sandeep Bendre, running another private coaching class, said, “We are getting many enrollments for Class 11 CET exams and are starting the online batch from tomorrow (Wednesday). There are two batches as per subjects and we will cover the syllabus in the next 20 days and last 10 days will be for revision.”